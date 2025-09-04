Sign up
Previous
299 / 365
Checkmate
Located behind a giant chess set is the world's largest king piece. Been part of Medicine Hat since 2005
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
5
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5630
photos
304
followers
474
following
81% complete
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
297
5044
284
298
5045
285
299
5046
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Album 2
Tags
chess
,
piece
,
artwork
,
giant
Diane
ace
This is so neat!
September 19th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Wow! Great shot
September 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
Definitely the winner.
September 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully made! and captured.
September 19th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh my that's fantastic!. .Well captured!
September 19th, 2025
