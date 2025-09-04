Previous
Checkmate by bkbinthecity
Checkmate

Located behind a giant chess set is the world's largest king piece. Been part of Medicine Hat since 2005
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Photo Details

Diane ace
This is so neat!
September 19th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Wow! Great shot
September 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
Definitely the winner.
September 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully made! and captured.
September 19th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh my that's fantastic!. .Well captured!
September 19th, 2025  
