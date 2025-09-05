Previous
Next
The Rest Of The Church by bkbinthecity
300 / 365

The Rest Of The Church

Yesterday I posted a picture of the two spires of St. Patrick's Parish. He is the rest of the church
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
Lovely lighting on the church.
September 19th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great pov to capture this impressive church! Fav
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact