You Can Bank On It by bkbinthecity
301 / 365

You Can Bank On It

Another building on the self guided tour of historic Medicine Hat is the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce building. Not sure what year it was built but l do know it was prior to WW I
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Brian, with the light on the red brick and the blue sky background! Fav
September 19th, 2025  
