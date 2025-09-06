Sign up
301 / 365
You Can Bank On It
Another building on the self guided tour of historic Medicine Hat is the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce building. Not sure what year it was built but l do know it was prior to WW I
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5636
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot, Brian, with the light on the red brick and the blue sky background! Fav
September 19th, 2025
