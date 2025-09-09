Sign up
304 / 365
Lest We Forget
This little park downtown Taber is where the local War Memorial is located
9th September 2025
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
park
memorial
war
taber
