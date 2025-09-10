Sign up
305 / 365
Inside the Fort
Here is a shot taken inside the Fort Museum proudly on display is the Union Jack
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Album
Album 2
Tags
flag
museum
union
jack
