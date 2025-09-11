Sign up
On The Lookout
A feature found at all HBC fur trading posts was the Palisades. These towers served as watch towers to keep an eye out for any sort of trouble. Most posts had one in each corner
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
museum
,
fort
,
palisade
