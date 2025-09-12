Sign up
307 / 365
Making An Entrance
One of the popular events at the Fort Museum is the RCMP Musical Ride. This is a scaled down version but still well performed. Here the riders were entering the compound
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
5654
photos
303
followers
472
following
Tags
horses
museum
fort
rcmp
Suzanne
ace
Looks really interesting.
September 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great capture
September 24th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Nicely captured
September 24th, 2025
