Making An Entrance by bkbinthecity
307 / 365

Making An Entrance

One of the popular events at the Fort Museum is the RCMP Musical Ride. This is a scaled down version but still well performed. Here the riders were entering the compound
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

bkb in the city

Suzanne ace
Looks really interesting.
September 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great capture
September 24th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Nicely captured
September 24th, 2025  
