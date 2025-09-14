Sign up
309 / 365
Selfie Time
A very nice lady offered to take my picture which I was very grateful for. The falls provided a beautiful back drop
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
waterfall
,
scenery
,
selfie
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s good…we are usually behind the camera.
September 25th, 2025
