Windsor Hotel Mural by bkbinthecity
Windsor Hotel Mural

On the windows of the Windsor Hotel in Lundbreck are two Murals. Here is mural one
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Marj ace
Nice art
September 26th, 2025  
