310 / 365
Windsor Hotel Mural
On the windows of the Windsor Hotel in Lundbreck are two Murals. Here is mural one
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
mural
,
hotel
,
artwork
Marj
ace
Nice art
September 26th, 2025
