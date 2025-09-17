Sign up
Fort MacCleod Walking Tour 5
One of the most well known buildings in Fort MacCleod is the Empress Theatre. Still in operation today
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
Dorothy
ace
Glad it’s still used!
September 29th, 2025
