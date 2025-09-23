Sign up
317 / 365
The Old Schoolhouse
This school house dates back 1906 and today serves as the Visitor Centre for the town of Nanton. Check out the interior in album 3
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5703
photos
304
followers
471
following
88% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
architecture
,
building
Lesley
ace
Ah, so well maintained
October 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Interesting place
October 5th, 2025
