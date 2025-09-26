Previous
Next
Keeping Watch by bkbinthecity
320 / 365

Keeping Watch

Wainwright is home to a huge military base. This watch tower is located on CFB Wainwright. It dates back to World War ll
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact