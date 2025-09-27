Previous
Around Edmonton by bkbinthecity
Around Edmonton

The top picture is an old Edmonton Transit Bus on display today. It was a 1947 edition.
The bottom picture is one of Edmonton's old streetcar operated by the Edmonton Radial Railway. We rode this from Old Strathcona to the Legislative Grounds
