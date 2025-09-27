Sign up
Previous
311 / 365
Around Edmonton
The top picture is an old Edmonton Transit Bus on display today. It was a 1947 edition.
The bottom picture is one of Edmonton's old streetcar operated by the Edmonton Radial Railway. We rode this from Old Strathcona to the Legislative Grounds
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bus
,
edmonton
,
streetcar
