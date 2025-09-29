Sign up
316 / 365
Fabulous Fountains
Parr of the interior design of West Edmonton Mall includes fountains. Here is one of them
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
3
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5681
photos
304
followers
471
following
86% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th September 2025 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
mall
,
fountain
,
west
,
edmonton
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a beautiful design
September 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a classic design - beautiful !
September 30th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I like that :-)
September 30th, 2025
