One Big Fish by bkbinthecity
324 / 365

One Big Fish

This is actually the entrance to the Under Sea Caverns in West Edmonton Mall
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! So creative!
October 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
very impressive
October 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Now that would be a good catch.
October 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
So interesting
October 5th, 2025  
Marj ace
Amazing !
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
