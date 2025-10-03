Previous
Next
The Autumn Scenery by bkbinthecity
327 / 365

The Autumn Scenery

Standing on Victoria Promenade looking out over the Edmonton river valley in all of it's Autumn Colours
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous!
October 7th, 2025  
Marj ace
Striking appearance of autumn colors
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact