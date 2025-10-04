Previous
Colours Of Autumn by bkbinthecity
Colours Of Autumn

I love the Fall season with all of its beautiful colour
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
89% complete

JackieR ace
Beautiful colours
October 7th, 2025  
Marj ace
A burst of fall hues.
October 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colours!
October 7th, 2025  
