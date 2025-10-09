Sign up
333 / 365
A Work Of Art
On my walk l discovered this mural on the side of the Ritchie Community Hall. Painted in 2021
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5733
photos
301
followers
470
following
91% complete
Tags
mural
,
artwork
Rick
ace
Neat looking mural.
October 11th, 2025
