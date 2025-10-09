Previous
A Work Of Art by bkbinthecity
A Work Of Art

On my walk l discovered this mural on the side of the Ritchie Community Hall. Painted in 2021
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Rick ace
Neat looking mural.
October 11th, 2025  
