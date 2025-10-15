Previous
Mike's News by bkbinthecity
Mike's News

Mike's news was Edmonton institution downtown from 1912 to 1986. The sign was a landmark on Jasper Avenue from 1935 until it was removed in 1989
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

