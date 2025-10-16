Previous
Next
Cityscape Old And New by bkbinthecity
340 / 365

Cityscape Old And New

Here is a mixture of both old and new buildings plus a ghost sign on the side of one of the old warehouse buildings
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Excellent juxtaposition of old and new.
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact