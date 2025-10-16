Sign up
340 / 365
Cityscape Old And New
Here is a mixture of both old and new buildings plus a ghost sign on the side of one of the old warehouse buildings
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ghost
,
sign
,
buildings
,
downtown
,
cityscape
,
edmonton
Bucktree
ace
Excellent juxtaposition of old and new.
November 3rd, 2025
