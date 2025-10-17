Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
341 / 365
Restoration Project
One of the owners of the old Metals Building downtown decided to do a restoration project on the building sign
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5757
photos
297
followers
469
following
93% complete
View this month »
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Latest from all albums
339
5087
326
340
5088
327
341
5089
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
architecture
,
building
LManning (Laura)
ace
They did a nice job.
November 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close