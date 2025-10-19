Sign up
Previous
343 / 365
The Train The Train
Managed to capture the LRT as it pulled up to the Churchill Station
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
3
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5763
photos
296
followers
468
following
93% complete
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
341
5089
328
342
5090
329
343
5091
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 6:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
train
,
downtown
,
edmonton
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love train shots
November 10th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Neat pov.
November 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
You’re so lucky to have good transportation in you city.
November 10th, 2025
