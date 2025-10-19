Previous
The Train The Train by bkbinthecity
Managed to capture the LRT as it pulled up to the Churchill Station
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love train shots
November 10th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Neat pov.
November 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
You’re so lucky to have good transportation in you city.
November 10th, 2025  
