Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
344 / 365
Downtown Art..Citadel Theatre
Located next to Canada Place is the Citadel Theatre which opened in 1976
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5766
photos
294
followers
466
following
94% complete
View this month »
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Latest from all albums
342
5090
329
343
5091
330
344
5092
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artwork
,
cityscape
,
murals
Kathy
ace
Nice
November 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo really fabulous
November 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close