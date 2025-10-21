Previous
Downtown Art...Higher Education by bkbinthecity
Downtown Art...Higher Education

Located on the site of the old Canadian National Railway Yards sits Grant McEwan University
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Photo Details

Diana
So neatly done.
November 22nd, 2025  
Diane
Nice shot.
November 22nd, 2025  
