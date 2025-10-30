Sign up
354 / 365
Something New
Discovered this in the entrance to Loblaws City Market downtown in the ICE Market
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
0
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5796
photos
292
followers
464
following
96% complete
View this month »
Tags
artwork
,
edmonton
,
murals
