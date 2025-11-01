Sign up
355 / 365
Winter In The City
Walking down in the river valley
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
winter
landscape
Pat Knowles
ace
It looks very cold!!
December 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s soo beautiful… wooly hat, gloves & scarf… it’ll be fun.
December 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous photograph
December 11th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful scene and capture.
December 11th, 2025
