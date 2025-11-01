Previous
Winter In The City by bkbinthecity
Winter In The City

Walking down in the river valley
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
It looks very cold!!
December 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s soo beautiful… wooly hat, gloves & scarf… it’ll be fun.
December 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous photograph
December 11th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful scene and capture.
December 11th, 2025  
