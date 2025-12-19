Sign up
357 / 365
Deck The Mall 5
Europa Boulevard is a section of West Edmonton Mall designed to look like Europe
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5805
photos
290
followers
462
following
97% complete
Views
2
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
mall
,
decorations
,
west
,
edmonton
