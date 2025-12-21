Sign up
Previous
358 / 365
Celebrating 2
Here are my mother-in-law and father-in-law opening their birthday gifts from me . My mother-in-law turned 91 on the 17th and my father-in-law turns 95 on December 27th
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
3
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
Annie-Sue
ace
lovely ages - hope they are happy and healthy :-)
December 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
Two delightful shots! And they look *great*!
December 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They must have been good gifts because everyone is focused on unwrapping them!
December 22nd, 2025
