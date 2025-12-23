Sign up
Previous
359 / 365
Merry Christmas
A few Christmas decorations we have at Lovedmonton Chapel at West Edmonton Mall
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5811
photos
290
followers
462
following
98% complete
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
357
5105
344
358
5106
345
359
5107
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely presentation
December 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautifully cheerful
December 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So Pretty !
December 23rd, 2025
