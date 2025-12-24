Previous
The Christmas Feast by bkbinthecity
The Christmas Feast

Every year everyone brings something to contribute to the meal. The top picture is last minute preparation. The bottom one is the meal itself
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Family makes Christmas really special- and that meal looks delicious!
December 25th, 2025  
