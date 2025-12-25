Previous
O Christmas Tree by bkbinthecity
361 / 365

O Christmas Tree

Here is the Christmas Tree at my sister's place. The train is for their grandson who will be visiting tomorrow
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact