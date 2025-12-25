Sign up
Previous
361 / 365
O Christmas Tree
Here is the Christmas Tree at my sister's place. The train is for their grandson who will be visiting tomorrow
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5817
photos
291
followers
465
following
98% complete
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
359
5107
346
360
5108
347
361
5109
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
train
Diana
ace
Beautiful
December 26th, 2025
