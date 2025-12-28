Previous
Year In Review February 2025 by bkbinthecity
362 / 365

Year In Review February 2025

1. Silver Skate Snow Festival.

2. Jasper Avenue Mural.

3. Whyte Avenue Architecture.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Gooster ace
Those snow sculptures of animals are brilliant.
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact