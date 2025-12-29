Sign up
363 / 365
Year In Review May 2025
1. Water Taxi Victoria Harbour.
2. Chinatown Victoria B.C.
3. Float Plane Victoria Harbour.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5823
photos
291
followers
465
following
99% complete
10
1
Album 2
View Info
View All
Public
View
water
plane
chinatown
float
victoria
taxi
Diana
ace
I love the waterplane!
December 30th, 2025
