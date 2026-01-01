Sign up
Previous
Photo 366
Let It Snow
Took this picture while walking through Grant Notley Park
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5832
photos
290
followers
465
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 2nd, 2026
Marj
ace
The benches contrast against the snow creating a nice leading line
January 2nd, 2026
Heather
ace
A nice shot, Brian! I like your composition with the line of benches taking us to the gazebo. Fav
January 2nd, 2026
