Photo 370
The Garneau
Built in 1940 The Garneau Theatre is the only single screen Theatre left in operation in Edmonton
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
J1050
Taken
28th January 2012 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nighttime
,
architecture
,
building
,
theatre
Kathy
ace
Nice night shot.
January 6th, 2026
Heather
ace
Nice with the lights at night! I hope it stays in business!
January 6th, 2026
