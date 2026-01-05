Previous
The Garneau by bkbinthecity
Photo 370

The Garneau

Built in 1940 The Garneau Theatre is the only single screen Theatre left in operation in Edmonton
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice night shot.
January 6th, 2026  
Heather ace
Nice with the lights at night! I hope it stays in business!
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact