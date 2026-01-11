Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 372
Leftovers
On my walk on the Victoria Promenade l came across this little snowman. The weather has been above freezing so l not sure how much longer he will be around
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5850
photos
291
followers
464
following
101% complete
View this month »
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
Latest from all albums
370
5118
357
371
5119
358
372
5120
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
snowman
,
edmonton
Bill
Very cute.
January 12th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Cute
January 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close