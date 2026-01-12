Previous
Light Up The Night by bkbinthecity
Photo 373

Light Up The Night

The green light in the distance is from the High Level Bridge. It gets lit up at in different colors
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
102% complete

Kathy ace
Nice scene of the city at night.
January 13th, 2026  
