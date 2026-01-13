Sign up
Photo 374
Lighting Things Up
I took this picture walking back to my car. I was pleased with the results
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5856
photos
291
followers
464
following
102% complete
Tags
lights
,
head
,
nighttime
JackieR
ace
Lovely 'sun bursts'
January 13th, 2026
