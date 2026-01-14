Sign up
Previous
Photo 375
Added Colour
Downtown artwork on the way to lunch today
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5859
photos
291
followers
466
following
102% complete
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
373
5121
360
374
5122
361
375
5123
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Tags
colours
,
downtown
,
bright
,
artwork
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely found
January 15th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
How cheerful!
January 15th, 2026
