Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 376
A Work Of Art
I had a very nice cup of hot chocolate the other day
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5862
photos
291
followers
466
following
103% complete
View this month »
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Latest from all albums
374
5122
361
375
5123
362
376
5124
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
hot
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks really good.
January 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
January 17th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close