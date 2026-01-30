Sign up
Previous
Photo 379
Winter Landscape
The winter season can provide some beautiful landscape scenery. This was taken on a walk through Emily Murphy Park
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5872
photos
290
followers
465
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Album 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
landscape
LManning (Laura)
ace
The grasses pop nicely against the snow.
February 2nd, 2026
Kathy
ace
I like how the grasses are sticking up through the snow.
February 2nd, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture.
February 2nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely snow photo Brian
February 2nd, 2026
