Winter Landscape by bkbinthecity
Photo 379

Winter Landscape

The winter season can provide some beautiful landscape scenery. This was taken on a walk through Emily Murphy Park
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
LManning (Laura) ace
The grasses pop nicely against the snow.
February 2nd, 2026  
Kathy ace
I like how the grasses are sticking up through the snow.
February 2nd, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture.
February 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
lovely snow photo Brian
February 2nd, 2026  
