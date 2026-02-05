Previous
Quiet Time by bkbinthecity
Photo 380

Quiet Time

As you can see it was very quiet at Starbucks which gave me a nice view of the artwork
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
