From The Front
Another shot of the Legislative Building only this one from the front
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
13th August 2024 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
capital
,
legislative
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful building.
August 14th, 2024
