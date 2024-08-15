Previous
Hanging On The Wall by bkbinthecity
Hanging On The Wall

This picture hung on the wall in the living room of my parents house for as long as l can remember. Yet another great memory from my years growing up that will now hang on my wall for years to come
Diana ace
How wonderful that you have this beautiful picture on your wall now.
August 16th, 2024  
