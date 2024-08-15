Sign up
6 / 365
Hanging On The Wall
This picture hung on the wall in the living room of my parents house for as long as l can remember. Yet another great memory from my years growing up that will now hang on my wall for years to come
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4746
photos
318
followers
515
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
15th August 2024 5:00pm
Tags
picture
,
wall
,
hanging
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you have this beautiful picture on your wall now.
August 16th, 2024
