Previous
7 / 365
At The Museum
Another part of the special exhibit currently on at the Royal Alberta Museum. Angkor The Lost Empire of Cambodia
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
5
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
5
5
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
16th August 2024 2:23pm
Privacy
Tags
museum
,
exhibit
,
angkor
Issi Bannerman
ace
Sounds like an interesting exhibition!
August 17th, 2024
haskar
ace
Interesting elements of a distant unknown culture
August 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful pieces.
August 17th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Nicely balanced shot
August 17th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely shot
August 17th, 2024
