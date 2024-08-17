Previous
A New Chapter by bkbinthecity
8 / 365

A New Chapter

Today my younger sister Vicki held a retirement party for her husband. Allan retired this year from a 34 year career in education. It saw him spend those years as a teacher, vice principal and principal.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
How nice! Looks like a great spread
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise