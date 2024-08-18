Previous
Gallery 2 by bkbinthecity
9 / 365

Gallery 2

Here are pictures from Gallery 2 in the Art Gallery of Alberta. From top left going clockwise.

1. Name of the exhibit.
2. Barn skull date 2014. This work includes wood, resin, human hair and oil paint.
3. The Red Barn dated 1941
4. April Nocturne dated 1979
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

