9 / 365
Gallery 2
Here are pictures from Gallery 2 in the Art Gallery of Alberta. From top left going clockwise.
1. Name of the exhibit.
2. Barn skull date 2014. This work includes wood, resin, human hair and oil paint.
3. The Red Barn dated 1941
4. April Nocturne dated 1979
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Tags
art
,
painting
,
gallery
,
artwork
,
edmonton
