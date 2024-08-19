Previous
Watching People Watching The Sunset by bkbinthecity
Watching People Watching The Sunset

As l was taking pictures l began to notice several other people who had come to do exactly what l was doing. To enjoy and take pictures of a beautiful sunset
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
