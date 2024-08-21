Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
12 / 365
Looking Up
Another shot from downtown capturing some of the highrises
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4764
photos
316
followers
513
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Latest from all albums
10
4738
11
11
4739
12
12
4740
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
18th August 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
highrise
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice pov
August 22nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great pov.
August 22nd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very nice! I love that block of red to ground it.
August 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close