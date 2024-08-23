Sign up
14 / 365
A Comfortable Life
Here are some pictures from inside a couple of farmhouses. The top two show of a kitchen and the a large family area decorated quite nicely.
The bottom two show a kitchen. The two ladies were baking an Apple Cake and Bread
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Tags
baking
,
farmhouses
,
kitchens
